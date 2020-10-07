Rainy morning gives way to sunny afternoon

A fast moving low pressure system will bring a front through the state this morning, so we’ll start the day cloudy with scattered showers. As high pressure moves in behind it, skies will clear, and we can look forward to more sun for the afternoon and evening.

A few sprinkles will be possible, but most will remain dry to end the day today, through the overnight, and for tomorrow. Sunshine then continues into Friday and Saturday.

Highs today will make it to the mid 60s. It’ll be windy with NW winds at 20mph, gusting to around 30 through the afternoon. Winds then turn light overnight as temps fall to the lower 40s.

Tomorrow we’re back into the mid 60s before seeing highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday!

