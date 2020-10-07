Advertisement

Salvation Army gearing up for busy holiday season and Christmas signups

The non-profit is starting its Red Kettle donations earlier due to COVID-19.
The non-profit is starting its Red Kettle donations earlier due to COVID-19.(KOSA)
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army is preparing for its busiest holiday season yet.

The organization says the need this year will be greater than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new operation “Rescue Christmas” is hoping to bring a little joy to the end of 2020.

The Salvation Army is putting precautions in place as it prepares to open signups for holiday assistance. There is always a need for help during the holiday season, but this year Major Kathy Hellstrom knows there will be more need than ever before.

“Kids, so many of them, their whole lives have been disrupted during this year with school and lack of sports and summer activities,” she said. “So we want to provide as much as a normal Christmas for them as possible.”

The Salvation Army is also working to make donating easier and keep contact down to a minimum by teaming up with Walmart.com.

“We’ve made a wish list on there and people can go on there to see what kind of items they might want to purchase,” Hellstrom said. “Whether its a specific item or something in their price range, all the specific information is right on the website.”

The holidays are synonymous with the sound of Salvation Army bell ringers outside stores encouraging much needed donations. That will also look different this year.

“One thing that is going to happen is, our bell ringers will be distanced from the kettle, so if someone comes to donate, the worker will be away from the kettle so we can keep social distance,” Hellstrom said. “The kettles and equipment will be clean every day, some even after every donation.”

Each kettle also will have a QR code attached so people can give online without touching the kettle.

Call 810-232-2196 to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program this season or to learn more about volunteering.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flint man claims police beat him up after crash; officers say he resisted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Deangelo Bowman and the Flint police chief have differing views on how he was injured after a crash.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus shutdown forces Swartz Creek dance studio out of business

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
According to a recent survey from the Small Business Association, nearly 1 in 5 Michigan small businesses are expecting sales to drop by more than half in the coming months.

News

Genesee County prosecutor explains legal basis of new coronavirus orders

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Within the last week, a Michigan Supreme Court decision sparked countless questions over a statewide mask mandate. Then, the state health department issued its own order.

Back To School

Grand Blanc schools phasing in classroom learning beginning Monday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
For now, only the young 5s and kindergarteners are returning to school Monday on a hybrid-model plan.

Latest News

Politics

Young people wanted to fill dozens of election day poll worker positions

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Typically seniors are the ones filling that role, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, many are unwilling to do the job this year.

Local

Old state unemployment phone number leads to adult chat line

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
A claimant found the number listed as the 'Claimant Customer Relations Hotline' on an unemployment brochure on Michigan.gov, the state's website.

Crime

Owosso police help 28 drug users seek treatment in first two years of Angel Program

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
It's a statewide initiative where officers help connect users to treatment, rather than arresting them.

Community

Fraternal Order of Police gives $1,000 to Flint-area K-9 teams

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police Chief Terence Green hopes the public understands how important police dogs are.

Crime

Bridging the gap: Police host community event in Flint

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The event is intended to bring local police together with the community to help build bridges and strengthen the bond between officers and the people they serve.

Community

Sanford woman gets keys to new home after floods

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Penny Tyler got the keys to her brand new home on Wednesday.