Salvation Army gearing up for busy holiday season and Christmas signups

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army is preparing for its busiest holiday season yet.

The organization says the need this year will be greater than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new operation “Rescue Christmas” is hoping to bring a little joy to the end of 2020.

The Salvation Army is putting precautions in place as it prepares to open signups for holiday assistance. There is always a need for help during the holiday season, but this year Major Kathy Hellstrom knows there will be more need than ever before.

“Kids, so many of them, their whole lives have been disrupted during this year with school and lack of sports and summer activities,” she said. “So we want to provide as much as a normal Christmas for them as possible.”

The Salvation Army is also working to make donating easier and keep contact down to a minimum by teaming up with Walmart.com.

“We’ve made a wish list on there and people can go on there to see what kind of items they might want to purchase,” Hellstrom said. “Whether its a specific item or something in their price range, all the specific information is right on the website.”

The holidays are synonymous with the sound of Salvation Army bell ringers outside stores encouraging much needed donations. That will also look different this year.

“One thing that is going to happen is, our bell ringers will be distanced from the kettle, so if someone comes to donate, the worker will be away from the kettle so we can keep social distance,” Hellstrom said. “The kettles and equipment will be clean every day, some even after every donation.”

Each kettle also will have a QR code attached so people can give online without touching the kettle.

Call 810-232-2196 to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program this season or to learn more about volunteering.

