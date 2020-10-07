Search for 87-year-old Karl Marker and his van enters its 4th week

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Thursday marks three weeks since 87-year-old Karl Marker of Saginaw County was last seen.

Friday is his 88th birthday.

The search has been heartbreaking for his family and frustrating for police. They also want to the public to know he is still missing, despite a Facebook post that has taken on a life of its own.

Michigan State Police received a tip that Marker had been found and troopers rushed to Bay Road in Saginaw Township Tuesday morning hoping it was true, but it wasn’t.

“There was another individual that had walked away from his home that suffered from some medical conditions, but we were able to get him back to his residence safely,” said Lt. Liz Rich.

Another viral Facebook post showing an elderly man in Georgia also had many people believing Marker was located. But the man in that photo wasn’t him.

“We have had some mistaken identities, so we are asking the community not to assume that he has been located until we notify the community,” Rich said.

After 21 days of taking tips on Marker’s disappearance, police are no closer to finding him. He has dementia and might be confused.

“Generally, in the cases I have handled in the past, we would be able to locate someone within a couple of weeks. It is unusual,” Rich said.

Marker remains missing, along with his 2011 GMC Savana full-size van. Depending on the light it’s under, the van can appear tan or silver.

The family and police are releasing more photos of Marker, hoping a different look will help locate the man.

“People can see him from different angles and maybe that will help identify him," Rich said.

One place family and police have looked is the Shiawassee State Game Area in Saginaw County. Police believe Marker may have been at the James Township Hall at around 11 a.m. Sept. 17, which is a couple of miles from the refuge.

An elderly man was seen asking for directions to Fashion Square Mall, where Marker was originally intending to go when he left his Kochville Township home that morning.

The family is offering reward money for information on his whereabouts. They are hoping hunters keep an eye out for him and his van. Anyone who sees Marker should call police immediately.

“At this point, he could be anywhere,” Rich said.

