Sunshine & Wind Wednesday

Winds gusting over 30mph.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fast moving low pressure system brought a front through the state this morning. As high pressure moves in behind it, skies will clear, and we can look forward to more sun for the afternoon and evening. Winds will be very strong as we transition into the area of high pressure, with gusts near 35 mph possible through the afternoon.

A few sprinkles will be possible, but most will remain dry to end the day today, through the overnight, and for tomorrow. Sunshine then continues into Friday and Saturday.

Highs today will make it to the mid 60s. Winds then turn light overnight as temps fall to the lower 40s.

Tomorrow we’re back into the mid 60s before seeing highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday!

