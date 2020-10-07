Advertisement

Suspect shot by Michigan State Police trooper facing weapons drug charges

A Michigan State Police patrol car idles near the scene of a trooper-involved shooting in Flint.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton man shot by a Michigan State Police trooper responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend faced a judge for the first time Wednesday to hear weapons and drug charges filed against him.

Police say 28-year-old Jabriel Dawnta Hicks was arraigned in a Flint courtroom on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felony, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine.

He remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail after arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

The trooper involved in Sunday’s shooting on Pasadena Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Flint remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol, while detectives from a different Michigan State Police district investigate the incident.

Investigators have not said what led the trooper to fire their weapon at Hicks.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call and a woman involved reported that someone fired gunshots into the air before the Burton man left the residence. The Michigan State Police trooper encountered the man several blocks from the initial call, leading to the shooting.

Michigan State Police Lt. Liz Rich said the trooper immediately began rendering first aid to Hicks after the shooting. Hicks was hospitalized for two days before he was transferred to the jail on Tuesday afternoon.

