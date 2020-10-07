Teacher says unemployment benefits are helping keep his promise to his Flint grandmother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/06/2020) - When the state Supreme Court revoked Governor Whitmer’s emergency orders after April 30th, it wiped out expanded unemployment benefits to thousands of Michiganders who desperately need them just to get by.

One teacher is doing everything he can to keep his head above water while supporting his Flint grandmother too.

“These unemployment benefits are definitely helping people like myself get over these hurdles while we’re dealing with this pandemic," Shaun Wright-Verdun said.

Wright-Verdun is a K-12 arts and theater teacher at a charter school in Washington D.C. Since being furloughed from his job in March, however, he’s been taking care of more than just himself. He’s also been taking care of his grandmother in Flint, and he couldn’t have done that without those expanded unemployment benefits.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next. Everything changes every day,” Wright-Verdun said.

Now, he is one of more than 800,000 Michiganders who could be at risk of losing unemployment benefits.

The Michigan Supreme Court struck down Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders signed after April 30th. The order expanding unemployment benefits by six additional weeks was issued May 6th, but without that executive order, that benefit will be over.

“Without those expanded benefits, especially, it would’ve been really bad for me and my family. It’s been keeping the bills paid, keeping the lights on, keeping the car paid for, and making sure I’m able to eat, and my family is able to eat as well,” Wright-Verdun said.

Wright-Verdun is concerned about more than his livelihood. He and his family made a promise when his grandpa passed away that they would keep their grandmother’s home up for her and keep it maintained.

He plans to keep that promise by any means necessary.

“Fortunately, I do have some savings, but that’s depleting because bills have to be paid still. Like I mentioned earlier, even with the small amount of unemployment that I do receive, it’s paying the bills but barely," Wright-Verdun said.

Wright Verdun says his school told him he will not return this fall since the subjects he teaches are not considered essential.

Unless he’s asked to return, he’ll continue the hunt for a new job and continue making sure his grandmother is taken care of.

