The Vault music venue reopens in Saginaw after months of being shutdown

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/7/2020)

After seven months of zero face-to-face concerts in the state, mid-Michigan venues are welcoming music acts back to the stage. But it’s not without some confusion.

In late September, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order saying venues could reopen under strict policies on Oct. 9.

But just last week the State Supreme Court issued a ruling saying any executive orders issued after April are void. The governor has asked for a clarification of when that order goes into effect. So far there’s no answer.

The Vault is a music venue that opened in January. With only two shows underneath their belt, they were forced to close down because of the pandemic but now this weekend, they’re reopening.

The owner, Bill Peters, says the experience was horrible having to shut down.

“We ran two shows. We didn’t have liquor license at that time and then in March I finally got my liquor license, and we’re ready to go. I just got back from vacation and right after I got back from vacation like two days later, we were shut down,” said Peters.

After 7 months of keeping busy redeveloping their new space, the light is at the end of the tunnel for this new business as they prepare for their return to entertaining on Saturday.

However, it doesn’t come without confusion after the Supreme Court overruled Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.

“Basically I think people will wear masks if they want to or not, I would assume that a lot of people will be wearing masks. Unless somebody tells me our legislature tells me different, not our governor, not HHS I think that our legislature should rule on that and when they do I’ll follow the rules according to the Michigan Liquor Commission,” said Peters.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still requires face masks to be worn and indoors venues to have 20 percent capacity.

Bill says The Vault will continue like normal but will comply with social distancing measures like organizing tables and chairs to be six feet apart. Their capacity limit is less than 700 people but they do not expect to reach capacity.

“People can stay apart from each other if they feel that’s what they need to do. And then they can feel safe, you know, like I said, we’re going to have this place cleaned up really nice, and it will be sanitized and people should feel comfortable coming in here,” said Peters.

The Vault has shows planned every weekend for the rest of 2020 and are not struggling finding music acts willing to take the stage.

“The whole atmosphere is the best part. You know people are going to put on great shows and they’re going to be able to just enjoy themselves,” said Peters.

ONE, AdaBoy and Loud Thoughts will be performing on Oct. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $8 at the door.

