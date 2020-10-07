Tuscola County man convicted of stabbing girlfriend to death as she protected child

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man faces a mandatory life sentence after a jury convicted him of stabbing his girlfriend to death while she protected their 11-month-old daughter.

The little girl also suffered critical stab wounds during the attack last December but she survived.

Larry Lyons of Tuscola County was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, two child abuse charges, his third domestic violence offense and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent. The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said the jury deliberated about an hour and a half before reaching a verdict Wednesday.

Lyons stabbed 36-year-old Brandy Dickson in a home near Caro in December while she tried to protect the couple’s 11-month-old daughter. Lyons already had been charged with assault against Dickson earlier in 2019 and in a 2007 case from Saginaw County.

He had left the Tuscola County Jail less than a month before the deadly stabbing incident.

