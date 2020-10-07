Water main break affects service in northwest Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A large water main break in Flushing Township affected water service to communities in northwest Genesee County on Wednesday.

The break was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area of McKinley and Mt. Morris roads north of Flushing, according to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office.

Low water pressure was reported in northern Flushing Township, Montrose Township and Vienna Township, along with the cities of Clio and Montrose. Normal pressure was restored to the area around 1:15 p.m.

A boil water advisory was not immediately issued, but the Drain Commissioner’s Office Division of Waste and Water Services was flushing the water lines and conducting tests for bacteria.

