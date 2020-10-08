Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for area outside Mount Pleasant

Union Township near Mount Pleasant issued a boil water advisory for the streets highlighted in red.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A water main break just outside Mount Pleasant led to a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in Isabella County’s Union Township on Thursday.

The water main break was reported on Lincoln Road north of Pickard Road, which led to a loss of water pressure in the system. That can allow bacteria in and contaminate the water supply, but the boil water advisory is a standard precaution.

Residents and businesses are urged to boil the water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, wash dishes, brush teeth or making ice cubes. The advisory will remain in place until two consecutive water samples taken 24 hours apart show acceptable bacteria levels, which may be on Saturday.

The township’s water department also will be flushing lines in the area to purge any potential contamination.

The affected area includes:

  • Lincoln Road north of Pickard Road.
  • McDonald Drive.
  • Scully Subdivision.
  • River Road west and east of Lincoln Road.
  • Crawford Road.
  • Bamber Road between Pickard Road and River Road.
  • The O’Connor Drive Subdivision.
  • The Sunfield Estates Subdivision.
  • The Fox Meadows Subdivision.
  • The Deer Run Subdivision.
  • Craighill Road.
  • Mission Road north and south of East River Road.
  • River Road east of Mission Road to U.S. 127.

Call Union Township at 989-772-4600 ext. 224 or email info@uniontownshipmi.com with any questions about the advisory.

