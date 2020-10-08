Advertisement

California, Virginia men accused of harassing voters with robocall arraigned in Detroit

(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two political operatives accused of sending a threatening robocall about mail-in voting to thousands of people around Detroit were arraigned Thursday on four charges apiece.

Investigators say 54-year-old Jack Burkman of Arlington, Va. and 22-year-old Jacob Wohl of Los Angeles sent a series of robocalls to thousands of people in the Detroit area and other urban centers in the U.S. making false claims about consequences for voting by mail on Nov. 3.

They were arraigned in Detroit on the following charges:

  • An election law violation of intimidating voters.
  • Conspiracy to commit an election law violation.
  • Using a computer to commit the crime of intimidating voters.
  • Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy.

Both faces up to seven years in prison if they are convicted of the most serious charges.

Burkman and Wohl are accused of creating and paying for a robocall that went out to residents in urban areas, including Detroit, in late August.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the robocall falsely claimed that people who vote by mail are entered into a police database to track down old warrants and outstanding credit card debts. The call allegedly also claimed falsely that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses mail-in voting information to track down people for mandatory vaccines.

Nessel said nearly 12,000 residents in Michigan received the calls, which originated from a number in Detroit’s 313 area code. Attorneys general in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois also received word about similar calls in urban areas of their states.

Anyone who received the robocall around Aug. 26 and who wants to file a complaint can call the Michigan Attorney General’s Office at 517-335-7650.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

LIVE: 13 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Local

Boil water advisory issued for area outside Mount Pleasant

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The water main break was reported on Lincoln Road north of Pickard Road, which led to a loss of water pressure in the system.

News

Press conference about alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sunny & Near Average

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunny & Near Average

Latest News

Crime

FBI thwarted militia plot to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow state government

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The FBI says it thwarted a plot involving the Michigan militia, which allegedly planned to overthrow the state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Crime

Flint police identify women killed in 2 shootings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint police have identified two women killed in shootings over the past five days.

Flint Water Emergency

New Flint water crisis lawsuit targets large U.S. financiers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The lawsuit claims the financial institutions underwrote municipal bonds to pay for the ill-fated switch to drawing drinking water from the Flint river in April 2014.

News

President pushes stand-alone stimulus bills, MI lawmakers fear it leaves too many out

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Concerns are growing at many of your favorite restaurants and mom and pop shops as another aid package for businesses and struggling Americans appears to be in limbo.

News

Fighting for small business help during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Heritage High School Varsity football team preaches positivity after teammate’s exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago