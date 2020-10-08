City of Saginaw, health department explain foul odor in tap water

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - After numerous complaints of foul smelling water in Saginaw, the city and Saginaw County Health Department say residents and businesses shouldn’t be alarmed.

The odors are being caused by a seasonal turnover in Lake Huron, where the city’s water is drawn. The turnover is lasting longer than normal this year, however, leading to more complaints about the odor, according to the health department.

The city’s water system also is drawing water from its storage reservoirs lately and treating it with carbon to alleviate the odors, but they sometimes worsen after water leaves the treatment plant, the health department said in a statement. The odors should lessen over the next couple weeks.

For any buildings that sit vacant or use very little water, residents and owners should run the tap water to flush everything currently in the system. Any appliances with water filters should be changed before anyone drinks or uses the water.

