DEA: Methamphetamine use on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency says there's been a surge in methamphetamine use and trafficking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says they’ve seen a surge in methamphetamine use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing a real uptick. The cartels really pushed out the meth into the whole midwest including the Michigan area, so we’re continuing to see that increase,” said Stephen VerDow, U.S. DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge

Verdow said Meth was a very prevalent problem in Michigan years ago.

“With the controls that started to come in place with being able to get pseudo-ephedrine and that sort of thing at the stores, it really really made a positive impact on reducing the amount of those labs,” he said.

Sounds like a good thing, right? The problem Verdow said is what happened was it created a sort of vacuum -- which is when the drug cartels ramped their production up -- and that’s what they’re seeing now, an increase in methamphetamine use during the pandemic, because it’s more widely available.

“They could just flood the market with large quantities and low prices, and they used established trafficking and transportation networks that they had already established for a long time,” he said.

The DEA’s efforts to quash the cartels and drug trafficking are what they’re after now.

In fact, just over the last few months in Michigan -- authorities have recovered approximately 40 pounds of meth. And their efforts don’t stop here in the mitten.

“Crystal Shied was a national initiative that the DEA has done at various places across the country where the hubs of methamphetamine trafficking have been identified and really made some good impacts on those organizations, and really going after their command and control structure and their transportation,” he said.

On a related topic, National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is October 24 from 10:00-2:00 p.m.

For more information, click here: https://takebackday.dea.gov/

