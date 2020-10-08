Advertisement

Flint police identify women killed in 2 shootings

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police have identified two women killed in shootings over the past five days.

Investigators say 45-year-old Jaquielle Nikco Jones was found in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Mohawk Avenue near Dort Highway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 18-year-old Mariah Lenea Henderson was shot while she was driving near the BP gas station in the 4900 block of Clio Road on Flint’s north side. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.

The Flint Police Department hasn’t released information about what led up to either shooting or about any possible suspects. No arrests have been announced in either case.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Henderson’s death led to a call from Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis to close businesses around the city at 9 p.m. to prevent violence.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

LIVE: 13 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Local

Boil water advisory issued for area outside Mount Pleasant

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The water main break was reported on Lincoln Road north of Pickard Road, which led to a loss of water pressure in the system.

News

Press conference about alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

California, Virginia men accused of harassing voters with robocall arraigned in Detroit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both faces up to seven years in prison if they are convicted of the most serious charges.

News

Sunny & Near Average

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunny & Near Average

Latest News

Crime

FBI thwarted militia plot to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow state government

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The FBI says it thwarted a plot involving the Michigan militia, which allegedly planned to overthrow the state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Flint Water Emergency

New Flint water crisis lawsuit targets large U.S. financiers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The lawsuit claims the financial institutions underwrote municipal bonds to pay for the ill-fated switch to drawing drinking water from the Flint river in April 2014.

News

President pushes stand-alone stimulus bills, MI lawmakers fear it leaves too many out

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Concerns are growing at many of your favorite restaurants and mom and pop shops as another aid package for businesses and struggling Americans appears to be in limbo.

News

Fighting for small business help during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Heritage High School Varsity football team preaches positivity after teammate’s exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago