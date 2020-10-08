Flint police identify women killed in 2 shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police have identified two women killed in shootings over the past five days.

Investigators say 45-year-old Jaquielle Nikco Jones was found in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Mohawk Avenue near Dort Highway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 18-year-old Mariah Lenea Henderson was shot while she was driving near the BP gas station in the 4900 block of Clio Road on Flint’s north side. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.

The Flint Police Department hasn’t released information about what led up to either shooting or about any possible suspects. No arrests have been announced in either case.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Henderson’s death led to a call from Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis to close businesses around the city at 9 p.m. to prevent violence.

