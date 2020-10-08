Heritage High School football team preaches positivity after exposure to COVID-19

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Heritage Varsity football team is taking a time out for the next two weeks.

The district learned learned late Wednesday morning that one of their student-athletes was in close contact with COVID-19. Now, that football player is showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but the district says they have no positive test results from any player at this point.

It’s been an emotional roller coaster for the players, many who feel like they just stepped back on the field.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we do all the right things. Do everything that we’re instructed, so that the first chance that we can get back out there we actually can," Justin Thelen said. Thelen is the Varsity Head Football Coach.

Student athletes across Michigan knew the drill already in 2020: be on your toes. The season was shut down at first in August and then brought back in September.

Now after three weeks of competing, Heritage High School will be sitting out for 14 days.

“Just candidly speaking, it breaks my heart for them. I’ve been talking with those guys since the announcement just trying to see how they’re feeling, and it just hurts me for this group of kids," Thelen said.

The announcement that one of their teammates was a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled quickly. Following guidance from the Saginaw County Health Department, close contacts like the majority of the team will quarantine for 14 days.

Thelen knew that also meant canceling their next two games, and he knew that wouldn’t be easy for his players to hear.

“We just talked about the importance of staying together, obviously not physically during these two weeks, but staying together emotionally,” Thelen said.

Thelen says that’s the best part about playing football.

“You spend time with guys that you know you’re competing for a common goal with, and in doing so, you just grow extremely close to one another. One of the pillars of our program, something we talk about all the time is come every day and compete with love, and that helps prepare you and keep you together in times like these," Thelen said.

Thelen says he’s proud of the team’s response. Since the summer, he says they bought into their message about coronavirus safety, and they’re strength and resilience will carry them far past the next 14 days.

“You stay steady. You stay consistent through times of adversity, and they’ll be better men for it for the rest of their lives,” Thelen said.

Thelen says this is a blip for his team, and they plan to end their season on a high note like they wanted to all year long.

