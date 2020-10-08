Advertisement

Homeowner of Ovid house searched during Whitmer kidnapping investigation not arrested

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of several search warrants served in the investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer involved a residence in the Shiawassee County town of Ovid.

Law enforcement officials raided the home on M-21 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The homeowner wasn’t arrested, but said his house was raided because he was a member of the Facebook group where some of the plotting against Whitmer allegedly took place involving militia members.

The homeowner, who was shaken up by the ordeal Thursday, is not facing any charges and said investigators don’t believe he was involved directly with the plot. But police took his computer, cell phone and guns as part of the investigation.

The plot began forming in March involving several militia members angry about Whitmer’s use of executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic, according to court documents. Embedded undercover FBI agents infiltrated the group and confidential sources led to Wednesday’s announcement of 13 arrests.

Federal prosecutors announced charges against six suspects while Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced state charges against seven other suspects.

The Shiawassee County man joined a Wolverine Watchmen group on Facebook, believing it was a Second Amendment rights organization. Shortly after joining, he said someone made him an administrator of the group’s page, so he became in charge of allowing people into the group and had the ability to delete what he wanted.

As the administrator, the man told ABC12 News he tried to ban several people who he said were “talking about weird stuff, about doing nefarious things.” He didn’t want to be a part of that activity and left the group around March.

But federal court documents show the FBI has been watching that group since March. Looking closer at their plan, it appears they almost carried out the alleged plot less than a month ago on Sept. 12, but someone backed out.

The complaint says they planned to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan and they even conducted organized surveillance of the residence while planning a very violent attack, which included plans to bomb a bridge and prevent police from being able to get to the home.

The group allegedly detonated an improvised explosive device at a training session this fall to use during the attack.

After hearing about Thursday’s announcement, the Ovid man said he doesn’t agree with Whitmer’s politics, but nobody deserves to die for their political views. He believes guns should be used to preserve life, not take it.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

State

Michigan Senate approves unemployment extension on first day back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Senators came to an agreement on one key issue on their first day back on Thursday: unemployment.

Crime

Wolverine Watchmen: A look at the group accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dawn Jones
Wolverine Watchmen is a part of the Michigan Militia, which is paramilitary organization that’s been around since the mid-1990s.

Crime

Militia members accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot face up to life in prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Nafso
The six federal suspects -- five from Michigan and one from Delaware -- are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and other charges.

Crime

Timeline: How investigation into alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot unfolded

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The investigation began in March when a local police department contacted the FBI about militia members allegedly trying to obtain the home addresses of officers.

Latest News

News

Wolverine Watchmen: A look at the group accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Shiawassee County man's home raided during investigation into Whitmer kidnap plot

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

6 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot facing federal charges

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Shiawassee County house raided during investigation into Whitmer kidnap plot

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Marathon Twp. Ballot box destroyed

Updated: 4 hours ago