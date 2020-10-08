JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Thursday was another dandy of a day across Mid-Michigan. A good bit of sunshine combined with light breezes to make for a lovely autumn day. High temperatures once again ranged from the 60s, to around the 70-degree mark in a few places. With fair skies and light winds overnight, low temperatures early Friday morning will spike down into the 30s in many areas.

A hint of late summer will be in the air for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures Friday will move through the middle 70s courtesy of mostly sunny skies and an increasing south-southwesterly wind. Maximum sustained wind speeds Friday afternoon will be in the 15 to 20mph range. Winds Saturday won’t be quite as strong. The wind direction Saturday will shift from the southwest in the morning, to the north during the afternoon. Before that wind shift occurs, highs will once again move into the 70s with at least partly sunny skies expected.

The rest of Columbus Day weekend isn’t shaping up too badly either. Highs Sunday will move comfortably into the 60s with partly sunny conditions. Winds will be in from the east to southeast, so it will be cooler near Lake Huron. For Columbus Day, the winds will turn in from the south. This will help push temperatures back up to around 70. Monday will begin will some sunshine, but there is a chance that some rain will develop as the day wears on. Once here, the showers will linger through Tuesday morning. - JR