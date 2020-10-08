Marathon Twp. clerk seeking answers after ballot drop box destroyed

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/08/2020)

The Marathon Township clerk in Columbiaville is seeking answers.

Why was their new ballot drop box destroyed? It comes just days after it was installed with funds from a state grant.

The Marathon Township clerk, Dawn Johnson, was so excited to receive their brand new ballot drop box on Sep. 25. Two weeks later, it has been destroyed.

“We were actually collecting ballots out of it, people were coming and dropping them off and they seem quite pleased that we had something they could drive by and didn’t have to get out of the car or come into the office and then Friday I got in here about 2:30 parked my car and got out and my mouth dropped open and went what the heck happened,” said Johnson.

Now this convenient way of voting has become damaged beyond repair, three weeks before the general election. Johnson says it happened on Friday Oct. 2 before 2:30 p.m.

There were 8 ballots inside at the time when the drop box was destroyed. The clerk says they had to use a crowbar to free them because the lock broke.

“Thankfully, no, they were not tampered or compromised in any way and I did call everyone that was in there that I couldn’t get ahold of and let them know that, please have reassurance that your vote will be counted we got your ballot,” said Johnson.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating if the destruction was intentional or just an accident like someone backing their car into it.

They are working to find if any nearby buildings have security cameras that captured what happened.

“I hate to think it would be done intentionally I hope it was an accident but I just feel like if it was an accident. Why didn’t someone come forward and let us know that it happened,” said Johnson.

Voters can drop off their ballots inside the office and in their other walk-up drop box.

Johnson is trying to find a way to replace the drive up drop box from the Michigan Bureau of Elections and if they do get one, their guard will be up.

“If we do it, we’re definitely going to get cameras that’s one thing. I am too trusting of people, I never considered someone would do something to it,” said Johnson.

Contact the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at (810)-664-1801 if you have any information.

