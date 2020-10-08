Advertisement

New Michigan coronavirus cases top 1,000 for second straight day with testing record

COVID-19 deaths tied a two-month high while hospitalizations topped 900
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus for two straight days for the first time since April 28 and 29.

The number of deaths attributed to the illness on Thursday also matches the highest daily total in over two months while the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued climbing.

But Michigan also reported a record number of completed coronavirus tests on Wednesday, topping 42,000 for the first time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,197 new coronavirus cases on Thursday after reporting 1,016 new cases on Wednesday. Michigan now has a total of a total of 132,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

State health officials reported 22 more deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, which ties the total from Tuesday as the
daily total since Aug. 6. Michigan now has a total of 6,869 coronavirus deaths.

All but two of the deaths reported statewide Thursday came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

A surge of coronavirus cases in Genesee County continued Wednesday with 51 more cases, which marks the 12th out of 16 days with 48 or more newly confirmed cases. Genesee County has moved to the highest risk level for coronavirus spread on the MI Safe Start map.

Coronavirus testing statewide increased by nearly 5,500 on Wednesday with more than 42,000 completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped to its lowest level this week at 3.1%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by 50 on Thursday to 918. That total has increased by 127 patients since Monday and is the highest number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in several weeks.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators decreased by three on Thursday to 85 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by nine on Thursday to 218.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 4,318 cases and 282 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,947 cases, 139 deaths and 1,835 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases and three recoveries.
  • Arenac, 70 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of two recoveries.
  • Bay, 989 cases, 54 deaths and 783 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.
  • Clare, 117 cases, five deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gladwin, 106 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Gratiot, 281 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Huron, 199 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Iosco, 204 cases, 12 deaths and 124 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Isabella, 706 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.
  • Lapeer, 564 cases, 36 deaths and 430 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Midland, 586 cases, 12 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and 45 recoveries.
  • Ogemaw, 59 cases, five deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Oscoda, 30 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Roscommon, 90 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Sanilac, 150 cases and six deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 531 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Tuscola, 470 cases, 33 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

