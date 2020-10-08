Advertisement

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding for his daughter that appeared to violate a Georgia order and city of Atlanta guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, an Atlanta newspaper reported Thursday.

Photos of the event show that social distancing guidelines were not followed during the May 31 nuptials at the Biltmore Ballrooms Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

About 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, wore tuxedos and ball gowns but no masks at the indoor wedding, and photographs show groups of people clustered closely together in the same room throughout the evening, the newspaper said.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders at the time banned gatherings of more than 10 people. The governor later loosened some coronavirus restrictions.

Meadows did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The weekend of the Atlanta wedding was a chaotic one in Washington, D.C., and across the country, as protests over racial injustice escalated into violence in some cities.

In the nation’s capital, Secret Service agents at one point rushed Trump to an underground White House bunker previously used during terrorist attacks. The West Wing was mostly empty, and many staffers were told to stay home to avoid the protests. Meadows was out of town celebrating his daughter’s wedding, The Associated Press reported at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

National Politics

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers announced it will take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is ready to hold campaign rallies and he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19, although there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect.

Latest News

National

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan consists of five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

National

Country songwriter killed in Tenn. house fire

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSMV Staff
Ray Pennington was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music.

National Politics

US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Across the country, hiring has slowed just as federal rescue aid has run out, hampering an economy still climbing out of the deep hole created by the pandemic.

National

AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans' facility remains closed and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities

National

Country songwriter dies in Tenn. house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Ray Pennington was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.