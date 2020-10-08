Northgate to close on former Lowe’s in Flint Township, hiring 50-100 workers

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A major automotive supplier and packaging solutions company in Flint wants to see your resume.

Northgate recently announced it will be expanding their operations inside the former Lowe’s home improvement store on Corunna Road in Flint Township.

Now, the company says it will be closing on the building in the coming weeks.

“We reflect on the past year which has had a lot of ups and downs, but due to the sales cycle that we have with our customers and the new business opportunities we’re pursuing. It was a perfect fit,” said Northgate spokeswoman Emily Snider.

The company will be expanding its operations at the site to include warehousing, processing and packaging.

In doing so -- they’ll be looking to hire 50-100 new production associates. No experience? No problem.

“We’re always looking for people who are customer focused, reliable and respectful. People who are team players. And so when someone exhibits those core values, we’re ready to teach them any necessary skills in order to complete the work,” Snider said.

Depending on which division, associates would be processing automotive parts or assembling packages.

Snider said the positions include benefits and the opportunity to grow within the company.

“We’ve seen opportunities and taken them. We’re really focused on expansion and growth, especially in the Flint and Genesee County area,” she said.

Starting pay is $12/hr with full benefits.

Interested applicants should contact Newton Services at 810-853-6947.

