President pushes stand-alone stimulus bills, MI lawmakers fear it leaves too many out

Concerns growing for mid-michigan small businesses as another aid package for struggling Americans appears to be in limbo.
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Concerns are growing at many of your favorite restaurants and mom and pop shops as another aid package for businesses and struggling Americans appears to be in limbo.

“My mother was 14 years old and she started it in her basement and she would charge kids a quarter for lessons,” says Alison Kivett-Williston.

A passion born in a basement would be passed down from mother to daughter and evolve into a 25 year dance studio with Kivett-Williston training thousands in Genesee County.

Smooth Steps Dance & Gymnastics planned to mark that milestone with a recital this spring called unstoppable.

Until the coronavirus did the unthinkable. With no income since the shutdown, Kivett-Williston has no choice but to close her doors for good.

Congressman Dan Kildee’s proposed RELIEF for Main Street act would help businesses like smooth steps get back on their feet again. The Mid-Michigan Democrat hopes the legislation can be included in the stimulus package.

His Republican colleague, Congressman John Moolenaar, says he too believes a bill can pass to provide that relief, as long as lawmakers remain focused on what matters for families and small businesses

Flint Councilman calls for closing businesses by 9 p.m. to prevent crime

Updated: 11 hours ago
Councilman Maurice Davis said he's proposed this ordinance for months now, as the gun violence continues to kill loved ones in Flint.

Councilman Maurice Davis said he's proposed this ordinance for months now, as the gun violence continues to kill loved ones in Flint.

We are just about 7 months into the coronavirus pandemic. That is 28 weeks. Imagine having zero income for that amount of time. That’s the harsh reality Sarina Shields and thousands of others like her are facing right now.

Michigan school count day challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

Count day is critical for districts because the more students that are counted/tallied on count day, the more funding the district will receive from the state.

Bay City parent says school won’t let her disabled son return to school without COVID-19 test

Elizabeth Weaver says her son’s ongoing health issues mirror symptoms of the coronavirus. And despite knowing this - Bay Arenac ISD won’t allow him to attend in-person learning.

Flint attorney breaks down Proposal 2 on November ballot

If passed, The Michigan Constitution would provide specific protections to electronic data and communications. Law enforcement would be required to obtain warrants to access information stored in these formats.