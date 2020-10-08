President pushes stand-alone stimulus bills, MI lawmakers fear it leaves too many out

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Concerns are growing at many of your favorite restaurants and mom and pop shops as another aid package for businesses and struggling Americans appears to be in limbo.

“My mother was 14 years old and she started it in her basement and she would charge kids a quarter for lessons,” says Alison Kivett-Williston.

A passion born in a basement would be passed down from mother to daughter and evolve into a 25 year dance studio with Kivett-Williston training thousands in Genesee County.

Smooth Steps Dance & Gymnastics planned to mark that milestone with a recital this spring called unstoppable.

Until the coronavirus did the unthinkable. With no income since the shutdown, Kivett-Williston has no choice but to close her doors for good.

Congressman Dan Kildee’s proposed RELIEF for Main Street act would help businesses like smooth steps get back on their feet again. The Mid-Michigan Democrat hopes the legislation can be included in the stimulus package.

His Republican colleague, Congressman John Moolenaar, says he too believes a bill can pass to provide that relief, as long as lawmakers remain focused on what matters for families and small businesses

