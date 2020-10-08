Sunny & Near Normal Thursday Afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A weak system to the north will bring in some clouds for those north of the bay. As it fades away and high pressure moves in, everyone will see a beautiful afternoon full of sunshine! Highs will be in the 60s with a NW wind at 5-15mph.

Winds turn light tonight and skies remain clear. Temps will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s, but rebound nicely tomorrow into the lower 70s!

We’ll be around 70 Saturday too. Both tomorrow and Saturday you can look forward to lots of sun!

Sunday brings in more cloud cover with our next rain chance developing late Monday.

