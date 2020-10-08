Advertisement

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.
In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.(AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “SNL” officials did not have a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

National

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
About 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, wore tuxedos and ball gowns but no masks at the indoor wedding.

National Politics

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers announced it will take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is ready to hold campaign rallies and he credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19, although there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect.

Latest News

National

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan consists of five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

National

Country songwriter killed in Tenn. house fire

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WSMV Staff
Ray Pennington was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music.

National Politics

US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Across the country, hiring has slowed just as federal rescue aid has run out, hampering an economy still climbing out of the deep hole created by the pandemic.

National

AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Titans' facility remains closed and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities

National

Country songwriter dies in Tenn. house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Ray Pennington was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.