Wolverine Watchmen: A look at the group accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel charged seven men with ties to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen with a plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The 19 state felony charges range from providing material support for terrorist acts to felony firearm charges -- all tied to the kidnapping plot.

Wolverine Watchmen is a part of the Michigan Militia, which is paramilitary organization that’s been around since the mid-1990s. On the home page of their website was a link to their 31-page handbook explaining who they are and what they stand for.

In a section titled “Militia for beginners,” it says the group consists of all citizens capable of bearing arms. It goes on to say that they are not racists fighting the great race war to “annihilate the mud people.”

The website also states that they welcome everyone regardless of skin color and that they are not a terrorist advocating violence.

When it come to democracy, the militia group believes America is not a democracy and the majority does not rule -- the Constitution does.

Under “Frequently asked questions,” the groups says they are not anti-government, but believe the government should be limited and that each person has the right to do whatever they please as long as the rights of another are not infringed.,

And when asked if the group trains to kill people or make bombs, their short answer is no. The group explains that they train with weapons to be able to defend themselves, their families, communities and their state.

On Thursday, 13 people connected to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group were charged with plotting to overthrow the Michigan government, cause harm to law enforcement and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The group’s website is no longer active.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.