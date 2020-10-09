2 suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot held on $10 million bond

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All seven suspects facing state charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared in court Thursday and Friday for arraignment.

Two suspects from Jackson County remained in jail on $10 million bond Friday. Four other suspects are in Michigan jails on $250,000 bond while the seventh suspect was arrested in South Carolina and remains in custody there.

The seven state suspects were arraigned on the following charges:

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford -- Providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville -- Providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac -- Providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell -- Providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville -- Providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Pete Musico, 42, of Munith -- Making a threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith -- Making a threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

The Nulls are twin brothers while Musico and Morrison both live together in Jackson County. Bellar, Musico and Morrison all face up to 42 years in prison if convicted while Fix, Molitor and the Nulls all face up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

Musico and Morrison were arraigned in Jackson County District Court on $10 million bond. They both remained in custody Friday while awaiting probable cause conferences on Oct. 16 and preliminary hearings on Oct. 21.

Bellar was arrested in Columbia, S.C., and is awaiting extradition hearings there before he is brought back to Jackson County for arraignment. No court dates have been scheduled for him.

Fix, Molitor and the Nulls all appeared in Antrim County District Court for arraignment and remained in custody on $250,000 cash bonds. They all are awaiting probable cause conferences or preliminary hearings on Oct. 14 and 28.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says 200 law enforcement officials were involved in investigating the alleged plot against Whitmer and carrying out more than a dozen search warrants across Michigan.

Search warrants were served in Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township and Waterford. Prosecutors were still sifting through evidence on Friday and may consider more charges later.

Six other suspects are facing federal charges in connection with the alleged plot. They each face charges that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

