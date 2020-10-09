72-year-old Lapeer County man dies five days after accident while working on truck

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died five days after he was injured when a pickup truck he was working on slipped off a jack, pinning him underneath.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Oct. 2 on Elk Lake Road in Attica. Norman Maxon used a jack to lift the truck so he could work on it in his yard, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck slipped off the jack and pinned Maxon, who started yelling for help. Neighbors heard his cries for help and used other jacks to pull Maxon to safety before calling 911, police say.

An ambulance transported Maxon to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained. He died early Wednesday in the hospital.

Police opened an investigation and determined Maxon’s death was accidental.

