Additional benefits for Michigan SNAP recipients continue through October

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is providing additional food assistance in October for families struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension of maximum SNAP benefits for about 350,000 families who usually don’t receive the top amount. Fewer than half of the state’s 676,000 families on SNAP don’t receive the full amount.

Michigan has been providing maximum SNAP benefits for all families on the program since March. Eligible clients will see the extra money on as a separate payment on their Bridge Card by Oct. 18 to 30.

“No Michiganders should worry about how to put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our public health and Michiganders' economic well-being. That’s why it’s so important that we continue providing this vital assistance to low-income families who need help putting food on the table”

The increased benefits range from $194 per month for a single person to $921 per month for a family of six. Families on SNAP automatically will receive the additional benefits, so they don’t need to take any action.

