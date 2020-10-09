Bowling alleys, movie theaters and other businesses reopen in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As of Friday, all Michigan businesses that remained totally closed due to coronavirus restrictions are allowed to reopen in some form.

The order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowing bowling alleys, movie theaters, performance venues, indoor entertainment and other businesses to reopen takes effect Friday. All of those businesses were closed for more than six months due to coronavirus restrictions.

As of Friday, bars and taverns are facing the biggest limitation on business in Michigan with significant restrictions on indoor service. They are allowed to remain open mainly for outdoor service, but indoor service remains heavily restricted.

Restaurants can be open for indoor service, but patrons must sit 6 feet apart.

Statewide orders requiring masks or face coverings and social distancing must be followed at all times.

New indoor and outdoor gathering limits also take effect on Friday, allowing more people to congregate in spaces.

Indoors, the maximum capacity allowed in most of the Lower Peninsula is:

20 people per 1,000 square feet, which doubles the previous limit of 10.

20% of rated capacity for venues with fixed seating.

Never more than 500 people in a single indoor space.

Outdoors, the maximum capacity allowed in most of the Lower Peninsula is:

30 people per 1,000 square feet of space.

30% of capacity for venues with fixed seating.

Never more than 1,000 people a ta single location.

The increased indoor gathering limits will allow Michigan funeral homes to expand service options for grieving families.

