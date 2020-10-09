Advertisement

Column: Whitmer blames President Trump for endangering and dividing America

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responds after charges are filed in a plot to kidnap her
Governor Gretchen Whitmer responds after charges are filed in a plot to kidnap her(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer penned a column in the Washington Post blaming President Donald Trump for endangering and dividing America with his rhetoric.

Her column appeared in Friday’s edition, a day after law enforcement and prosecutors disclosed an alleged plot among militia members to kidnap or kill Whitmer and attack parts of the Michigan state government.

The column repeats some of the points Whitmer made in prepared remarks delivered Thursday afternoon following a press conference identifying the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged plot against her. She holds Trump “complicit” for stoking division and fomenting hate.

Whitmer instead called for Americans to unite in their battle against coronavirus.

The FBI and Michigan State Police arrested 13 people after a series of search warrants were served Wednesday evening. Six men are charged in federal court with crimes that carry up to a life sentence while seven other men are charged in state courts with crimes that carry decades in prison.

Prosecutors identified all 13 suspects as members or associates of militia groups. Whitmer called the suspects “domestic terrorists” in an interview with the Associated Press on Friday.

