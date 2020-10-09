Advertisement

Genesee County COVID-19 cases spike following summer lull

Following April, positive cases dropped off and the county saw a lull in cases for the summer months. Then September hit and numbers began creeping back up.
By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Following a lull in positive COVID-19 cases during the summer months, Genesee County is now seeing a spike in cases.

The highest daily Coronavirus case count happened back in April with 92 cases.

Numbers continued to drop off and the county saw a lull in cases for the summer months. The state also saw a considerable drop in cases during the summer, with at times just reporting a couple hundred cases for daily counts.

Then September hit, and numbers began creeping back up, both in the state and the county.

But something interesting is happening in Grand Blanc.

As of today – Grand Blanc (city) with a population just under 8,000 has seen 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Grand Blanc Township with a population over 36,000 has seen 146 cases.

Grand Blanc City makes up roughly just 2% of the county’s population, yet almost 12% of the county’s total cases are there.

Something seems off. Disproportionate maybe the better word.

So now the question is why we’re seeing this happening in Grand Blanc and why numbers are climbing in general in Genesee County.

For the last several weeks, ABC12 has been trying to talk with the Genesee County Health Department about why the numbers are the way they are.

We were told today the department couldn’t comment on it, and that a news conference regarding the matter may happen very soon.

