Good Kids: Girl Scouts donate cookies to Genesee Township police

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of Flint-area Girl Scouts put some extra cookie inventory to good use.

The Genesee County Girl Scout troop donated several dozen boxes of cookies to local police officers. The girls wanted to thank them for their hard work keeping the community safe.

The generous gift really moved Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly, so he decided to honor them at the police station with a tour.

“It means a lot to everybody,” Mullaly said. “And even if these guys don’t say it all the time, we don’t bite but we like cookies. Everybody thinks police officers are bad and we are not all bad people.”

Because of the troop’s selfless act, the girls walked away with a brand new badge on their vests.

