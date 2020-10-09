Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Bay City 7-Eleven

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Saginaw after an armed robbery at a gas station on the south side of Bay City early Friday.

The clerk at the 7-Eleven on Cass Avenue reported the robbery around 12:45 a.m. The clerk told investigators that the suspect, who was carrying a handgun, made off with cash and other items from the store.

Minutes later, a Michigan State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car. Police took everyone in the vehicle to the Bay County Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found a handgun, along with the stolen cash and other stolen property.

A 16-year-old from Saginaw was arrested and taken to the Bay County Juvenile Home while police continued investigating the robbery later Friday.

