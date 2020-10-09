Advertisement

Lawyer for suspect in Whitmer kidnap case says client “didn’t envision this happening”

Attorney says he look to see if client’s words were taken out of context
Daniel Harris
Daniel Harris(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time, we are hearing how one of the defendants in an alleged plot to overthrow the Michigan state government reacted to being arrested.

Parker Douglas is representing Daniel Harris, who is 23 years old, one of the younger defendants in the case.

One of the six men federally charged in the plot to overthrow the state government and kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is Harris of Lake Orion.

“He served in the Marines from 18-22 years old and just got out a year ago June,” says Douglas.

The federal complaint against Harris and five other men states Harris discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility and they accused Harris of saying “have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her,” referring to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Douglas was asked how Harris has reacted to being arrested.

“All of this is something that he didn’t envision happening so, he has given me information that makes me call into question at least some of the things that are related in the complaint, and that just means certain things that may have been said or related that he believes may have been taken out of context,” says Douglas.

Douglas says we have only heard one side of the story.

“Its one government agent’s statement about what happened, usually you find out a lot more happened and there is a lot more to it when you dig into a case, so I expect to learn more in the coming days,” says Douglas.

And we will all find out more about this case when those six men, including Harris, are expected to be in federal court for a hearing on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

