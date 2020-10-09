Advertisement

Meijer hiring 1,000 workers in Flint, Saginaw and Detroit areas

Meijer
Meijer(source: Meijer)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer is hiring 1,000 workers for its stores on the east side of Michigan.

The retail giant with 253 supercenters around the Midwest is looking for part-time and seasonal workers at stores in the Flint, Saginaw and Detroit areas ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Positions range from cashiers and overnight stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators. Meijer also is hiring employees for its revamped in-store pickup service.

Starting pay is based on experience level and skills with access to health insurance benefits. Employees also qualify for in-store discounts, paid parental leave, education reimbursement and flexible schedules.

Anyone interested in applying should check out the list of open positions on Meijer’s hiring website.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan face mask order and gathering limits extended to Oct. 30

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The department issued new orders on Friday slightly changing, clarifying and extending orders issued earlier this week.

State

MDOT concerned about more people speeding through work zones

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
The Michigan Department of Transportation says many drivers ignore the signs to slow down when then enter work zones.

News

MDOT concerned by increasing speeds through work zones

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Additional benefits for Michigan SNAP recipients continue through October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension of maximum SNAP benefits for about 350,000 families who usually don’t receive the top amount.

Latest News

National Politics

Michigan official: Governor was aware of plot against her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

Coronavirus

Bowling alleys, movie theaters and other businesses reopen in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowing bowling alleys, movie theaters, performance venues, indoor entertainment and other businesses to reopen takes effect Friday.

Crime

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Bay City 7-Eleven

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The clerk told investigators that the suspect, who was carrying a handgun, made off with cash and other items from the store.

Local

72-year-old Lapeer County man dies five days after accident while working on truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Norman Maxon used a jack to lift the truck so he could work on it in his yard, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Home

Advocates address Whitmer kidnapping plot, call for end to White House rhetoric

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The governor didn’t explicitly blame President Trump for the foiled kidnapping plot against her, but pointed out that his actions are not helping. ABC12 spoke to a group working to end gun violence about the power of words to stir tensions.

State

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”