Meijer hiring 1,000 workers in Flint, Saginaw and Detroit areas

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer is hiring 1,000 workers for its stores on the east side of Michigan.

The retail giant with 253 supercenters around the Midwest is looking for part-time and seasonal workers at stores in the Flint, Saginaw and Detroit areas ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Positions range from cashiers and overnight stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators. Meijer also is hiring employees for its revamped in-store pickup service.

Starting pay is based on experience level and skills with access to health insurance benefits. Employees also qualify for in-store discounts, paid parental leave, education reimbursement and flexible schedules.

Anyone interested in applying should check out the list of open positions on Meijer’s hiring website.

