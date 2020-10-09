Michigan bars and taverns allowed to resume indoor service with restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bars and taverns in Michigan will be allowed to serve patrons indoors again for the first time in more than three months.

Under new orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued Friday, bars can resume indoor service. However, all patrons must be seated and bar stools or tables must be placed 6 feet apart to provide adequate social distancing.

Large groups are not allowed to congregate in bars. Like restaurants, bar patrons must wear a mask or face covering until they are seated at their table or at the bar. Bars and restaurants are limited to 50% of their normal seating capacity under the new order.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer required bars to close their indoor service on July 1 as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases began increasing across Michigan. Bars and taverns were allowed to remain open, but they could only serve customers outdoors or offer to-go service.

The Michigan Supreme Court struck down the law Whitmer used to issue orders after April 30, so her administration began issuing orders through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this week under authority from the Public Health code of 1978.

Bar service was the most notable business closure or restriction after bowling alleys, movie theaters, performance venues, entertainment facilities and other businesses were allowed to reopen beginning Friday.

