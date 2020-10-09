Michigan face mask order and gathering limits extended to Oct. 30

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services clarified and extended the state’s face mask and gathering limit orders.

The department issued new orders on Friday slightly changing, clarifying and extending orders issued earlier this week. The orders will remain in place until Oct. 30 unless they are extended again.

The extended mask order remains very similar to Whitmer’s order requiring everyone inside a business, office, school, child care facility, athletic facility and gathering outside a home to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth. The order extends to people at any event with more than 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Businesses are required to refuse service to anyone who is not wearing a face covering. Exceptions are available for people who are medically unable to wear a mask.

Employees are not allowed in their place of work if they are quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure or if they have symptoms of the illness. Their employers cannot require them to work if they are in quarantine or isolation.

Gathering limits also remain mostly the same as Whitmer’s orders. Stores, restaurants, libraries and museums are limited to half of their total occupancy limit established by the fire marshal.

For indoor sporting events and exercise facilities, capacity is limited to 25% of the fire marshal’s occupancy limit. Gyms and fitness centers also must maintain 6 feet of distance between each workout station.

Many businesses, such as gyms and personal service providers, are still required to keep names and contact information on record for everyone who visits -- including the date and time they were present. They also are required to deny entry to anyone who refuses to provide a name and phone number.

After the Supreme Court struck down the law Whitmer used to issue orders, her administration began issuing similar orders under the Michigan Public Health Code of 1978. That law was not affected by the court ruling and allows broad action to protect public health during a pandemic or epidemic.

