Michigan movie theater excited to welcome back customers after 6+ months

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters, bowling alleys and other popular businesses have been closed for over six months but they will finally be able to reopen Friday afternoon.

Like most businesses, restrictions like social distancing, limited capacity and masks will be required.

Emagine Theaters in Birch Run has been preparing for awhile and following the coronavirus guidelines closely. The doors finally reopened for business at 3 p.m. Friday.

“We are keeping our team members healthy by doing daily temperature checks, having them fill out health forms and wear masks. We ask that our guests wear masks too,” said Paul Glantz, chairman and cofounder of Emagine Entertainment.

Outside of the social distancing stickers and bottles of hand sanitizer, the biggest changes are inside the theaters. There will be blocked off seats between every party and wide aisles allowing for seven feet of distance around guests in all directions.

“We are using our computer technology to make it so there are two seats between parties. So if there are two people at aisle seats, there will be two empty ones next to them,” Glantz said.

He said they’ve been prepared to reopen since June, but now that they’ve gotten the approval from the state, they’re confident there won’t be any issues.

“Michigan is one of the last states to reopen theaters compared to the rest of the nation and there have been no COVID cases linked to movie theater experiences so far,” Glantz said.

Emagine is also offering a free movie ticket to all frontline workers, along with a guest through Oct. 15.

