Michigan reports 1,000+ new coronavirus cases for third straight day after testing record

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday for the third straight day after breaking the testing record set a day earlier.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,095 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after reporting 1,197 on Thursday and 1,016 on Wednesday. That is the first three-day stretch with 1,000 new cases since mid-April.

State health officials also reported a record number of completed coronavirus tests for the second day in a row, topping 43,000 for the first time.

There were seven more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday. Michigan now has a total of 133,134 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,876 deaths.

The surge of coronavirus cases in Genesee County continued Friday with 52 more cases, which marks the 14th out of 20 days with 48 or more newly confirmed cases. However, the county moved back to the second highest risk level for coronavirus spread on the MI Safe Start map.

Coronavirus testing statewide increased by a less than 1,000 on Thursday and broke the record of more than 42,000 tests set a day earlier. With the 43,000 tests completed Thursday, the percentage of positive tests increased to its highest level of the month at 3.7%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 4,370 cases and 282 deaths, which is an increase of 52 cases.

Saginaw, 2,968 cases, 139 deaths and 1,841 patients recovered, which is an increase of 21 cases and six recoveries.

Arenac, 74 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 994 cases, 54 deaths and 783 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases.

Clare, 125 cases, six deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Gladwin, 110 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 288 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Huron, 200 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 205 cases, 12 deaths and 124 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 718 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 568 cases, 36 deaths and 430 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 589 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 59 cases, five deaths and 41 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 30 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 90 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 150 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 540 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Tuscola, 469 cases, 33 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

