Michigan Senate approves unemployment extension on first day back

Photo courtesy: capitol.michigan.gov; Capitol of Michigan photo courtesy of David Marvin.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate is back in Lansing following last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down many of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus executive orders.

Senators came to an agreement on one key issue on their first day back on Thursday: unemployment.

Employees out of work can continue receiving 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits, along with 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 26 more weeks from a federal extended benefits program. That is a total of up to 59 weeks of unemployment benefits.

Republican State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth sponsored the legislation that would ensure unemployment benefits continue uninterrupted. The Senate passed the proposal.

“Last spring, a million paychecks came to a screeching halt as businesses were shuttered and stay-at-home orders were put into place,” said Horn. “What followed was months of uncertainty for both employees and employers alike who waited to see if they would be able to open their doors again and when and if they’d be getting a call to return to work.”

RELATED: Teacher says unemployment benefits are helping keep his promise to his late Flint grandmother

Those unemployment benefits were previously covered in Whitmer’s executive orders and she expressed concern several times this week that workers may lose their funding without prompt action from the Legislature.

Last week, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Whitmer didn’t have the authority to issue coronavirus orders after April 30.

“The court’s message to the governor clearly echoed what my colleagues and I have been arguing for months — we need to work together to defeat this virus,” Horn said. “I hope she will join hands with the Legislature and sign these protections into law.”

