Saginaw woman shot and killed standing outside window, homeowner jailed

Original 9-1-1 call claimed a home invasion, but police have doubts
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw homicide case has turned into a bit of a mystery, as a woman is shot and killed outside a home.

The shooter is in custody.

Neighbors of the victim and suspect have questions as to what happened.

This could be a case of a homeowner being startled by someone outside his home in the early morning hours, picking up a gun, and opening fire.

“We heard the shots that woke everybody up,” says Bart Wright, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened.

Michigan State Police say those gunshots came from a home on Delaware Street on the city’s west side at around 2:20 a.m.

“A female breaking into her home, she shot into the dark toward the subject five or six times," a dispatcher can be heard saying during the 9-1-1 call.

The dispatcher appears to have been mistaken about the gender of the caller because it was the 36 year old man who lives in the home that made the 9-1-1 call. Police arrived and found 48 year old Stacey Johnson shot lying outside this window of the home.

“We have the shooter in custody as well,” a police officer can be heard saying.

Johnson died from the gunshot injuries and the homeowner was taken to jail.

“Its quiet over here, really, nothing goes on over here, so, its very shocking,” says Wright.

Investigators don’t believe there was a home invasion, and that the homeowner opened fire on Johnson, who lived in a house next door. Police believe the two did not know each other.

“She just moved in here, last weekend,” says Johnson’s friend, Celia Reyna.

Stacey Johnson’s parents say their daughter had just moved into the house after being forced out of her apartment a few months ago when the White Deer apartment complex in Saginaw was condemned.

Johnson’s emotional support dog Mya was recovered from her home. Her parents are not sure why their daughter would have been outside the window of the home next door in the early morning hours. Its possible she wasn’t familiar with her new neighborhood.

“A beautiful person, a very, very nice lady, she had been sick for awhile, she was recovering from her surgery, she was just a beautiful person to know,” says Reyna.

The homeowner is booked at the Saginaw County Jail on open murder and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

