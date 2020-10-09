Advertisement

Several mink die of COVID-19 virus at a Michigan farm

They are believed to be the first cases involving mink in the state
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)(Sergei Grits | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Several mink at a farm in Michigan died of the same virus that causes COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says other states have reported mink deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but these are believed to be the first in Michigan. Samples are being sent to a federal veterinary lab for confirmation.

Agriculture officials did not disclose where the mink farm is located or how many animals died of the illness.

State officials are not sure how the mink contracted the virus and they say animals are not a significant source of spreading COVID-19 to humans in Michigan. The mink farm has few staff and prohibits domestic animals on site, so state agriculture officials believe the risk of spreading the illness to other animals is low.

The first U.S. COVID-19 infections involving mink were reported in Utah in August. Other mink in Wisconsin were confirmed with the illness, as well.

Mink farms in the Netherlands, Denmark and Spain also have confirmed SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect made threats toward 2017 Flint rally

Updated: 11 minutes ago
In the days leading up to the Equality Caucus of Genesee County’s unity march, organizers received countless threats online from a Michigan militia group.

Crime

Professor says ‘online radicalization’ may have advanced Whitmer kidnap plot

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
We've learned much of their conversation surrounding this plot started in a Facebook group called The Wolverine Watchmen.

News

Online radicalization: how it starts and spreads

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The social media accounts of the men federally-charged in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer are littered with far-right, anti-government memes, including links to Boogaloo.

Coronavirus

Genesee County COVID-19 cases spike following summer lull

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Numbers continued to drop off and the county saw a lull in cases for the summer months. The state also saw a considerable drop in cases during the summer, with at times just reporting a couple hundred cases for daily counts.

Crime

Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect made threats toward 2017 Flint rally

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
In the days leading up to the Equality Caucus of Genesee County’s unity march, organizers received countless threats online from a Michigan militia group.

Latest News

Whitmer kidnap plot suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mugshots of the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Crime

2 suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot held on $10 million bond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two suspects from Jackson County remained in jail on $10 million bond Friday.

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

News

Column: Whitmer blames President Trump for endangering and dividing America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer penned a column in the Washington Post blaming President Donald Trump for endangering and dividing America with his rhetoric.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,000+ new coronavirus cases for third straight day after testing record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,095 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after reporting 1,197 on Thursday and 1,016 on Wednesday.