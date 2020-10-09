Sunny & warm today

A warm front moving through this morning is bringing in some clouds and a few sprinkles north of the bay, elsewhere we’re mainly clear. As the front lifts to the north, we’ll see beautiful sunshine, breezy conditions, and warm temps for the afternoon! Highs today will be around 75 degrees! Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, through the afternoon and evening, and continue to stay up overnight.

Clouds start to move in tomorrow morning with a cold front. That, combined with the SW wind flow, will keep overnight temps in the low to mid 60s!

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll make it up to the low 70s with more full sun the further north you are. The further south it will take a little longer to clear the clouds out, and don’t be surprised if you run into a stray shower.

Sunday temps take a brief dip to the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re then back up around 70 on Monday with showers developing.

