Advertisement

Sunny & warm today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A warm front moving through this morning is bringing in some clouds and a few sprinkles north of the bay, elsewhere we’re mainly clear. As the front lifts to the north, we’ll see beautiful sunshine, breezy conditions, and warm temps for the afternoon! Highs today will be around 75 degrees! Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, through the afternoon and evening, and continue to stay up overnight.

Clouds start to move in tomorrow morning with a cold front. That, combined with the SW wind flow, will keep overnight temps in the low to mid 60s!

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll make it up to the low 70s with more full sun the further north you are. The further south it will take a little longer to clear the clouds out, and don’t be surprised if you run into a stray shower.

Sunday temps take a brief dip to the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re then back up around 70 on Monday with showers developing.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Early...Warm Later...

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 10 hours ago
Strong Warming to End the Week...

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Temperatures Expected Tonight...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 15 hours ago
Chilly Temperatures Overnight...

Forecast

Sunny & Near Normal Thursday Afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Sunshine this afternoon

News

Sunny & Near Average

Updated: 21 hours ago
Sunny & Near Average

Forecast

Sunny and comfy for the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny and seasonable this afternoon.

Forecast

WJRT October 8th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
WJRT October 8th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Quiet Weather for a Few More Days...