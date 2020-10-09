Very Warm Evening & Overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The warm weather will last right through the evening into the overnight. This is great news for Friday night sporting events! Expect temperatures to hold into the upper 60s right through the evening, although it’ll be windy at times. During the overnight we’ll only dip into the middle 60s thanks to that strong southwest wind. At times gusts could be over 25 mph. Clouds will slowly move into our skies during the nighttime hours as well.

Saturday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day with thicker cloud cover to the south. Highs will still touch 70 degrees then fall into the 60s by the late afternoon. A cold front will be passing by working the cooler air into the area. Therefore, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, especially for areas around the I-69 corridor. Expect winds to turn from the southwest to the north through the afternoon as the front passes as well.

Sunday we’re left with sunshine, cooler temperatures, and a stiff breeze coming off Lake Huron. Temperatures warm into the lower to middle 60s into the afternoon. Monday we take one final jaunt up into the 70s before a powerful cold front moves through that brings in some very fall-like weather for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.