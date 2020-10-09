Advertisement

Very Warm Evening & Overnight

60s for lows.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The warm weather will last right through the evening into the overnight. This is great news for Friday night sporting events! Expect temperatures to hold into the upper 60s right through the evening, although it’ll be windy at times. During the overnight we’ll only dip into the middle 60s thanks to that strong southwest wind. At times gusts could be over 25 mph. Clouds will slowly move into our skies during the nighttime hours as well.

Saturday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day with thicker cloud cover to the south. Highs will still touch 70 degrees then fall into the 60s by the late afternoon. A cold front will be passing by working the cooler air into the area. Therefore, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, especially for areas around the I-69 corridor. Expect winds to turn from the southwest to the north through the afternoon as the front passes as well.

Sunday we’re left with sunshine, cooler temperatures, and a stiff breeze coming off Lake Huron. Temperatures warm into the lower to middle 60s into the afternoon. Monday we take one final jaunt up into the 70s before a powerful cold front moves through that brings in some very fall-like weather for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Very Warm Evening & Overnight

Forecast

Sunny & warm today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny with warm temperatures this afternoon.

Forecast

WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
WJRT October 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Early...Warm Later...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 18 hours ago
Strong Warming to End the Week...

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Temperatures Expected Tonight...

Forecast

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 22 hours ago
Chilly Temperatures Overnight...

Forecast

Sunny & Near Normal Thursday Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Sunshine this afternoon

News

Sunny & Near Average

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
Sunny & Near Average

Forecast

Sunny and comfy for the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny and seasonable this afternoon.