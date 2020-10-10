AP source: No new positive tests again for Titans, Patriots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, and both teams will be allowed to go back to their facilities, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29.

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

The Patriots had worked remotely the past three days following the positive test for reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore. He joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and the Patriots also had a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list.

This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday. The league already postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 during the outbreak.

All New York Jets players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 after their training facility closed Friday because of a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player. The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, and their game Sunday against Arizona will be played on time.

The Titans, who had 23 positive tests with 21 since Sept. 29, have new protocols to follow inside their building from the NFL and its players' union. That will continue until officials deem Tennessee has gotten past the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

