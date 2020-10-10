Advertisement

Cost concerns keeping body cameras out of some Mid-Michigan police departments, Michigan State Police

(KOTA)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/09/2020)-Many of the nation’s police departments still don’t have body cameras.

Fast becoming a crucial tool in the fight for greater transparency and accountability, cost is still a factor.

Body camera footage you saw first on ABC 12 back in August showed the moments leading up to the February stabbing of a Saginaw Police K-9 and the fatal shooting that followed. The tape cleared officers of wrongdoing.

Then there’s what happened in Flint Sunday: a local man shared pictures of his bruised and battered face on social media, claiming police roughed him up during a drunk driving stop. Flint Police have said it’s just the opposite: the victim sustained his injuries in a crash. Police Chief Terence Green admitted body cameras might have come in handy.

“There’s nothing to contradict what the officers wrote in their original reports,” said Green.

A 2019 Washington Post survey found around half of the US' 18-thousand police departments had some form of body camera program in place. As for those who don’t, it likely comes down to cost.

The City of Gladwin has them, the Sheriff’s Department doesn’t and wants a new tool in its arsenal.

“I think it validates both sides of the story because… it doesn’t skew its views.”

Sheriff Michael Shea explains the sticker shock that comes with the cost of maintaining the cameras and storing the data.

“Yes, they’re a very valuable tool,” related Shea. “The cost of having body cams for the entire department is… actually probably very close to that of an officer.”

A Michigan State Police spokesperson told ABC 12 that while they have dash cams, they still don’t widely use body cameras.

According to one estimate put out by DC based Police Executive Forum, body cameras cost around $2200 a year, meaning the state would shell out around $3-million annually to outfit most troopers on road patrol.

State Police said Friday it’s looking into buying them. As is Gladwin County, but that, the sheriff said, might call for an operating millage or something similar to keep them funded.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan movie theater excited to welcome back customers after 6+ months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Like most businesses, restrictions like social distancing, limited capacity and masks will be required.

News

Good Kids: Girl Scouts donated cookies to Genesee Township police

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bars and movie theaters in Michigan reopen Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect made threats toward 2017 Flint rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
In the days leading up to the Equality Caucus of Genesee County’s unity march, organizers received countless threats online from a Michigan militia group.

Latest News

Crime

Professor says ‘online radicalization’ may have advanced Whitmer kidnap plot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
We've learned much of their conversation surrounding this plot started in a Facebook group called The Wolverine Watchmen.

News

Online radicalization: how it starts and spreads

Updated: 5 hours ago
The social media accounts of the men federally-charged in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer are littered with far-right, anti-government memes, including links to Boogaloo.

Coronavirus

Genesee County COVID-19 cases spike following summer lull

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Numbers continued to drop off and the county saw a lull in cases for the summer months. The state also saw a considerable drop in cases during the summer, with at times just reporting a couple hundred cases for daily counts.

Crime

Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect made threats toward 2017 Flint rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
In the days leading up to the Equality Caucus of Genesee County’s unity march, organizers received countless threats online from a Michigan militia group.

Whitmer kidnap plot suspects

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mugshots of the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Crime

2 suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot held on $10 million bond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two suspects from Jackson County remained in jail on $10 million bond Friday.