Family of missing Saginaw County man launch new campaign called ‘10 for Karl’ as search continues

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of missing 88-year-old Karl Marker has launched a new search campaign as the search for Marker has been going on for more than three weeks.

Marker, who has dementia, was last seen on September 17 at around 8:00 a.m. when he was heading to Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw. He was driving a 2011 tan GMC Savana van with Michigan license plate number AUY 500.

The family said Friday was Marker’s 88th birthday and the family has launched the “10 for Karl” campaign to encourage people to continue searching for him.

“We hope that people will join in the search by giving ’10 for Karl' – taking action in quantities of 10 to help us find him,” said Marker’s granddaughter, Kim Flachs. “For example, we’re asking people to drive 10 miles searching for him, check 10 parking lots for him or his van, print and post 10 flyers about the search, share 10 news articles or social media posts about the search, or spend $10 on gas to search. We know that the more people who engage in these seemingly small actions, the better our chances of finding him.”

Marker has gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He was wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.

His family believes he could be anywhere in the country at this point.

“We’ve done the math, and we know he easily could have traveled at least 600 miles from home,” Flachs said. “If he received any assistance in terms of gas or money, he truly could be just about anywhere at this point, so we are calling on people all over the country to share photos of him and his van and be on the lookout for them, no matter how far from mid-Michigan they may be. You just never know.”

The family has created a new Facebook page to share information about the search.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police immediately.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by the family for information that will bring Marker home.

