Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The virus that causes COVID-19 in humans has been detected in mink housed on a Michigan farm.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Friday reported the recent discovery of the coronavirus in mink at the unnamed farm is not the first time the virus has been found in the United States. In August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the first confirmed cases of the virus in mink at farms in Utah. Wisconsin has since seen a confirmed case.

Michigan officials say there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans in the state.

