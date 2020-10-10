Advertisement

Police: Mt. Morris Twp. man murdered, dragged into street

(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/10/2020)-A 58-year-old man died after he was allegedly shot in the face and dragged into the street, according to Mt. Morris Township Police.

Chief Michael Veach confirmed to ABC12 the crime took place on Judith Ann near Carpenter and Jennings around 9:00 Friday evening.

Police say the suspect, a 27-year-old relative of the victim’s girlfriend, shot the man in the face, got into the victim’s car, backed into him and took off.

The unnamed 58-year-old got stuck underneath the vehicle and was dragged into the street.

Mt. Morris Township detectives and Michigan State Police tracked the man down around 4:30 Saturday afternoon in the City of Flint.

He reportedly abandoned the truck and was arrested en route to a home on Tuxedo Avenue.

Chief Veach said the two central witnesses in this case are the victim’s nine-year-old daughter and his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter.

The suspect has yet to be named, however, Mt. Morris Township Police confirm it’s the same man accused of stealing a hearse from a Flint funeral home and leading police on a 30-minute chase before he stopped at McLaren Flint Hospital, stripped naked and was arrested inside the building.

Stay with ABC12 for any new developments in this story.

