Very warm start to the weekend in Mid-Michigan

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday was the warmest day in Mid-Michigan in nearly two weeks and the overall temperature trend the next few days will continue to favor warmer than normal temperatures.

We begin the weekend on a mild note with temperatures Saturday morning already above our average highs already (in the 60s). A cold front is forecast to move through during the afternoon and that will bring us a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower possible, especially further south and east. Temperatures should manage to get into the lower 70s today with slightly cooler temps to the north. A few clouds Saturday night will give way to lots of sunshine for Sunday and just a few clouds from time to time. Highs will be a touch cooler but near or slightly above average for this time of year with temps in the lower 60s.

On Monday, the return of southerly winds will push our temps into the lower 70s once again but a stronger cold front is forecast to arrive late in the day and that’ll bring our next good chance at seeing some rain, and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. Cooler but dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun Tuesday and mostly cloudy Wednesday and highs in the 60s.

Towards the end of the week, continued reinforcing shots of cold air will drop our temperatures into the lower 50s by Friday and it’ll also cause some lake effect showers to develop both Thursday and Friday. It is worth noting that most computer models on Friday have temperatures cool enough that we may see something other than rain fall from the sky but it’s still a long way out so we will continue to watch that!

